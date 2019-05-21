Uber, Taxify urged to exercise caution in KwaMashu

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have warned Uber and Taxify taxis to be on high alert when operating in areas surrounding KwaMashu in Durban.

In a statement, police said the alert was in the wake of a number of robberies reported over the weekend, where criminals pretend to be clients wanting transport from certain spots to their requested destination around Kwamashu.

“Unsuspecting drivers are then robbed of their belongings and vehicles,” Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

“Recently, on 19 May 2019 at 05:00, a 30-year-old driver was robbed at a gunpoint while he was picking up a passenger in K 26 Seme Road during which suspects took his cellphones and dropped him off at J section,” he said.

In a second incident, on the same day, a 25-year-old driver was requested to drop off passengers in C section Mpangeni Road, where, upon his arrival, he was approached by two suspects with firearms. He was moved from the driver’s seat and shoved to the back seat and they also took his cellphone.

“The suspects drove with him until he was dropped off at the bushes towards J section. Cases of carjacking are being investigated,” Zwane said. – SAnews.gov.za