Two women candidates recommended for SAHRC

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has recommended Fatima Chohan for the position of Deputy Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Philile Ntuli as a full time commissioner.

Chohan and Ntuli received overwhelming support from the majority of members who nominated and voted in their favour during a meeting on Tuesday.

Committee Chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee had shortlisted 10 candidates, which included some candidates who were already serving as SAHRC commissioners.

The criteria for the positions included that the nominee or applicant must be a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to hold the office of commissioner, as stipulated in section 193(1) of the Constitution.

“The person must have a record of commitment to promoting and respecting human rights, have applicable knowledge or experience on matters connected with the objects of the Commission, and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular the SAHRC Act, 2013,” Magwanishe said. – SAnews.gov.za