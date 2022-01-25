Two Vaal Dam sluice gates closed

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The Department of Water and Sanitation has closed two sluice gates that were opened at the Vaal Dam after the water levels reached better manageable volumes due to previous releases into the dam.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said as of Tuesday, 25 January, the Vaal Dam is at 106.2 % and continues to decrease.

The Bloemhof Dam is at 102.5 % full, with a high outflow.

Ratau called on communities downstream to remain vigilant.

“The sluice gates are not yet all closed because dam levels are still high, and releases need to continue as we continue to manage the system.

“This means that the outflow and water flowing downstream is still at high levels, everyone must continue to be vigilant, and steer clear of the area, keeping livestock and equipment safely out of the water’s way, while ensuring the protection of lives and livelihoods,” Ratau said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Register to rewrite your matric supplementary exams

26649 Views
01 Sep 2021

SANDF probes cause of fire at Base Waterkloof Air Force

1407 Views
24 Jan 2022

70% of people in hospital for COVID-19 unvaccinated

2566 Views
10 Dec 2021

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

122666 Views
05 Mar 2013

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

165455 Views
21 Sep 2021

South Africans urged to participate in Census 2022

673 Views
25 Jan 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter