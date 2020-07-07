Two police stations shutdown for decontamination

Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Onalenna Mhlongo

Two more police stations have been shutdown due to members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) testing positive for COVID-19.

“All communities serviced by Brooklyn and Vereeniging SAPS are advised that the police stations have been temporarily closed for decontamination after some members of the SAPS from both stations tested positive for COVID-19.

The temporary points of operation for the stations are as follows:

  • Services for Brooklyn police station will be rendered from the Boardroom at the Brooklyn SAPS Firearm Centre, right next to the main building until the station reopens on Wednesday, 8 July 2020.
  • The Vereeniging Community Service Centre will operate from the Loss Management Offices flat no 8, Old Married Quarters, behind the police station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by the Vereeniging police station.

“Both buildings will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed when the stations will be operational again,” the SAPS said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

