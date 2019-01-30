Two nabbed with 10 rhino horn pieces

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Two suspects arrested at OR Tambo International Airport with 10 pieces of rhino horn - worth an estimated R2 million - are expected to appear in court this morning.

The suspects aged 36 and 40 years were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation, members of the detective team at the airport followed up on information about the smuggling of horns. 

Police say the suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam on Tuesday. But they were intercepted by the SAPS team and their luggage was searched. 

This is one of many successes in the ongoing war against endangered species and wildlife crimes in the country, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said.  

“This arrest is indicative of their commitment to rid the airport of criminality. Successes such as this, are a culmination of efforts that form part of the revised strategy that has been implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport,” Mogale said.

The suspects will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on charges of illegal possession of rhino horn. 

Police have urged South Africans to continue supporting police efforts in the fight against crime by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with such information.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence. - SAnews.gov.za

