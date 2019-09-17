Two motorists held for speeding

Two motorists were arrested for alleged reckless and negligent driving in separate incidents during a special operation conducted on the R21.

Following the arrest by the Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed on Monday night, the drivers are facing charges of reckless driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit.

A 31-year-old man driving a VW Polo was arrested at around 7:08pm after being found driving at an average speed of 179 km/h in a prescribed maximum limit of 120 km/h.

In the second incident, a Zimbabwean national was arrested at 8:51pm after being found driving a Toyota Corolla at an average speed of 184 km/h in a prescribed maximum limit of 120 km/h.

The drivers were detained at Olifantsfontein police station and Lyttelton police station respectively. They are expected to appear in the Olifantsfontein and Lyttelton Magistrate Courts on Tuesday.

"The department will continue to raise alarm about the growing pattern where drivers intentionally violate traffic rules, resulting in many unnecessary fatal crashes. It is our responsibility to stamp our authority on the roads and ensure that this unwarranted conduct by drivers on our roads does not continue unabated,” Gauteng community safety department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

Morwane said the law enforcement agencies will continue to conduct operations on all the major routes with a special focus on drunken driving, overloading, driving without licences, reckless and negligent driving.

“The department appeals to motorists to play their part in making Gauteng roads safe for all road users,” Morwane said. – SAnews.gov.za