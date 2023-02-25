Two more sluice gates closed at Vaal Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s Hydrological Monitoring and Forecasting System has shown a substantial drop in water capacity at the Vaal Dam, resulting in two more sluice gates being closed on Saturday.

This comes after water levels in the Vaal Dam system have subsided after days of overflowing and flooding due to heavy rains.

According to the latest statement, four gates have been closed so far, following two gates that were closed on Friday afternoon on account of decreasing water levels at the dam, resulting in eight gates remaining open.

The Vaal Dam storage capacity, according to the department, is currently at around 113%.

Water levels at Bloemhof Dam are also demonstrating a decline from 112% on Friday to around 109%, and the water discharge is being reduced gradually.

In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is also sitting at around 111.25%, and the releases into the Orange River, upstream of Vanderkloof Dam, is 1 471m3/s. At Vanderkloof Dam, water levels are at 110% and outflow releases are 1 570m3/s.

“Communities at the Lower Orange and Lower Vaal rivers are urged to remain vigilant and continue to exercise caution as the river levels remain high.”

The department continues to closely monitor the water flow in the affected rivers and dams.

It urged communities to remain alert, avoid crossing low-lying bridges, overflowing rivers and streams and evacuate where necessary, if residing near the watercourses that are overflowing. – SAnews.gov.za