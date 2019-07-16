Two learners arrested after shooting in Lenasia school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the arrest of two learners following a shooting incident at MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia.

Two Grade 12 boy learners from MH Joosub Secondary School were shot on their legs on Tuesday morning while walking to school. The victims were rushed to Lenmed Clinic and Lenasia Clinic, respectively.

It is alleged that the injured learners were shot by fellow learners from the same school.

“We welcome the arrest of the implicated learners. This is a sign of the cooperation agreement with the police to attend to these kind of acts occurring closer to our schools. We have sent our psycho social unit to support the staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the level of violence in and around schools is of grave concern. He added that the School Governing Body will institute disciplinary procedures and communicate with all affected stakeholders. – SAnewsgov.za