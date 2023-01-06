Two arrested for attack on cash-in-transit vehicle

Friday, January 6, 2023

Two men are expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the attack of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, the CIT vehicle was attacked by six men at a garage just outside Mossel Bay in December 2022.

“The suspects robbed the crew man of his official firearm. They then tried to access the vault of the vehicle but [didn't] succeed in accessing the money and they left the scene with a getaway vehicle that was later found abandoned.

“Through preliminary investigations, one of the suspects was identified and on [Wednesday], the George DPCI National Priority Violent Crimes Investigation, together with members of the Garden Route flying squad, operationalised information received and arrested two suspects in the Thembalethu area,” Hani said.

More arrests are expected. – SAnews.gov.za

