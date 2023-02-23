Twelve sluice gates remain open at Vaal Dam

Despite the decrease in the upstream water flow, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), says the 12 opened sluice gates at the Vaal Dam will remain as such.

The department said the Hydrological Monitoring and Forecasting System is, for the first time in four days, showing a decrease in water inflow from upstream from the Vaal River into the Vaal Dam.

In spite of this forecast, the department said the 12 opened sluice gates will remain open and the water outflow at Bloemhof Dam be kept at 3 200 cubic metres per second in order the allow the water levels in the dams to be at the required capacity.

The department’s Acting Director-General of Water Infrastructure, Leonardo Manus, said the Vaal Dam is currently sitting at 119% full, while Bloemhof Dam is at 109.67%.

“The dam level is still too high and needs to be lowered. We will not be reducing the outflow by closing the gates as yet because the dam level is still too high and needs to be lowered quickly to open more flood absorption capacity,” Manus said.

Manus said the department will also maintain water discharge at Bloemhof Dam at 3 200 cubic metres per second because its level is continuing to rise sharply due to the volume of water coming from upstream the Vaal River and into the Lower Vaal System.

He assured that there will be no interruption of water outflow at the dam because “the analysis indicates that it will start to level off and decrease in approximately two days”.

“The water outflow will be reviewed in few days, as it will be determined by the inflow into the river system, but as of now, the water levels are still high and the water discharge from the dam will continue,” Manus said.

The department reiterated its call on the communities residing close to the Vaal and Orange River System to exercise caution, as the water levels remains high due to the continuing heavy rains. – SAnews.gov.za