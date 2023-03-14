Tshwane traffic official arrested for bribery

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has encouraged motorists to report any incidents of bribe solicitation by any traffic officials to law enforcement authorities.

This after a Tshwane Metro Police Department official was arrested for allegedly asking a motorist to pay a bribe of some R2 000 for a road traffic infringement.

According to the RTMC, the alleged incident occurred on Friday in Pretoria.

“The officer and her companion allegedly stopped a driver of a vehicle with an unroadworthy trailer on the R104 near Mamelodi on Friday and demanded a bribe. The motorist reported the incident to members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's Anti Corruption Unit, who arranged an entrapment together with members of the Hawks.

“The female officer was arrested on the spot and the amount of R2 000 was found in her possession. She was kept in custody over the weekend, while her companion was released on warning,” the RTMC said.

The woman subsequently appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where she was released on R2 000 bail.

The RTMC said it is working to remove any criminality within the ranks of traffic officials.

“The RTMC is determined to fight corruption in the traffic fraternity and members of the public are urged to report all suspicions of malfeasances, bribery, fraud, and corruption by sending a WhatsApp message to 083 293 799 or sending an email to ntacu@rtmc.co.za

“All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality,” the RTMC said. – SAnews.gov.za