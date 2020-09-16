Tshwane services redirected to Germiston TOLAB

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has notified public transport stakeholders in the Greater Tshwane area that services from Tshwane TOLAB have been redirected to the Germiston TOLAB.

This is due to refurbishments/renovations currently underway at the Tshwane TOLAB.

The Germiston TOLAB is situated at 01 Hardach Road, Germiston (opposite the Germiston Magistrate Court), in the City of Ekurhuleni.

TOLABs are one-stop service centres for public transport licensing services. They function to receive, process and issue road transport operating licences.

The department has encouraged all employees and clients to continue adhering to COVID-19 health precautions to stay safe.

These include the wearing of masks, hand hygiene and adherence to social distancing at all times when entering the premises and buildings. – SAnews.gov.za

