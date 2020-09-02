Tshwane Metro Police officers arrested for corruption

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Thirteen Tshwane Metro Police officers were arrested on corruption charges in the beginning of August 2020.

They have since appeared in court and were all released on bail ranging between R1 000 and R5 000, and are awaiting their second court appearance.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has started with internal disciplinary processes.

The 13 accused members were issued with letters of suspension in the third week of August 2020 pending further investigations.

“The TMPD is serious in ruling out corruption within its members and these cases are investigated further. More arrests cannot be ruled out. Members of the public are encouraged to come forward and report corruption,” the Tshwane Metro Police Department said in a statement.

Members of the public are advised to contact TMPD on 083 657 2998 for corruption complaints. – SAnews.gov.za

