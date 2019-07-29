Tshwane Metro Police deployed to deal with bus strike

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says it has deployed police officers throughout the city to assist in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

City of Tshwane bus drivers have blocked major routes entering the city with the buses.

The bus drivers, who are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), are said to be protesting about wage increases.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, told SAnews that the officers are dealing with the situation.

“We want to remove all the buses that are blocking the routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” Mahamba said.

In the Pretoria CBD, major streets such as Madiba, E’skia Mphahlele, WF Nkomo, Thabo Sehume and Nelson Mandela Drive, were affected.

Traffic was a nightmare after the buses blocked off major intersections in the CBD this morning.

The blockade affected major feeder routes, including the N1, N4 and the Mabopane highways. – SAnews.gov.za