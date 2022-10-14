Tshwane Mayor welcomes drug bust

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has commended the city’s Metro Police Department (TMPD) after officers this week nabbed 11 Nigerian nationals for possession of drugs valued at nearly R700 000.

“I would like to commend the TMPD Drug Unit for a successful major drug bust in Pretoria East on Sunday evening. During the operation, a total of 11 Nigerian nationals were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs,” he said.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 50, were found in the process of packing nyaope (common street drug) at a house in Garsfontein.

The Mayor said the drugs recovered have an estimated street value of about R680 000.

“Our Drug Unit members received a tip-off about drugs that were going to be delivered to Pierre van Ryneveld in Centurion. An operation was initiated and during the stakeout, a male suspect arrived to deliver the drugs. The officers arrested him on the spot,” said Williams.

He said the Nigerian male suspect then led the officers to two properties that he owns, one in Pierre van Ryneveld where drugs were found, and another in Garsfontein where the officers found 10 more Nigerian nationals packaging the drugs.

The Mayor said all suspects were being detained at the Garsfontein SAPS station.

Williams thanked the officers “for doing a brilliant job protecting our communities and young people from drugs”.

“It is important that we all work together to ensure that Tshwane does not become a capital city for nyaope and other substances,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za