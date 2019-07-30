Tshwane CBD brought to a standstill

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Despite a court interdict, City of Tshwane employees have again brought the Pretoria CBD to the standstill.

Last night, the city on its social media platforms said the Labour Court granted the City an interdict against SAMWU.

“The union is hereby interdicted and restrained from the illegal strike, including marching and intimidation. Staff who refuse to work are guilty of an unprotected strike which does not comply with the Labour Relations Act,” read a tweet last night.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says it has deployed police officers throughout the city to assist in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

City of Tshwane bus drivers have blocked major routes entering the city with the buses.

The bus drivers, who are members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), are said to be protesting about wage increases.

Major streets, including Madiba, E’skia Mphahlele, WF Nkomo, Thabo Sehume and Nelson Mandela Drive, were affected on Monday. The blockade also affected major feeder routes, including the N1, N4 and the Mabopane highways. – SAnews.gov.za

