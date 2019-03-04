Tributes for rising star Sibusiso Khwinana

South Africans have turned to social media to mourn the life and talent of rising star, Sibusiso Khwinana.

Khwinana played the character of Lefa in the recently released local movie Matwetwe. He was also a founding member of the Independent Theatre Makers Movement, which aims to establish a generation of self-reliant artists by encouraging them to take ownership of their work and to acknowledge the potential in themselves.

The 25-year-old was stabbed during a robbery on Friday in Pretoria.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Khwinana had so much more to offer and would have played an even bigger role in the art industry.

“This loss is a tragedy words can never be enough to express. We have been robbed of great talent in this young trailblazer. May his family and loved ones find comfort during this very difficult time,” the Minister said.

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has condemned the killing and called on the South African Police Service to speedily take action in bringing to book those involved.

“Khwinana’s death, especially at such a young age and the circumstances under which he was murdered, is a deprival of dreams, songs that will never be sung and performances that will never be enjoyed and showcased," said the committee.

Police are still searching for Khwinana’s killers. - SAnews.gov.za