Tributes for praise-singer

Labour Deputy Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has expressed sadness at the passing of Jongela Nojozi, who was a veteran praise-singer and an employee in his office.

Nojozi passed away on 16 December 2018.

He was well-known for his moving praise-singing ahead of key government events such as State of Nation Addresses as well as gatherings of the AmaXhosa kingdoms.

He was also a familiar sight at events of the African National Congress, often launching into spontaneous and heart-stirring praises of kings, queens and traditional leaders as well as presidents, heroes and heroines of South Africa and the apartheid struggle.

“His death is a profound loss to the country and to the Xhosa nation. Nojozi had an impressive intellect and possessed a rich knowledge of our history, cultures and traditions.

“His praise singing filled us with immense pride and he gave western institutions such as Parliament an unmistakable African identity. The Ministry has lost a pillar of strength, a diverse and dynamic individual who was not only a dedicated employee but a father figure to his colleagues.

“On behalf of traditional leaders in the country, I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with the Nojozi family at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Holomisa said.

Echoing Holomisa’s sentiments, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant said: “Nojozi was one of a kind. The Department of Labour family at large has lost a great servant and an exceptional figure who imbued in all of us a heightened sense of patriotism, identity and heritage. It is symbolic that he departed on the day of reconciliation. May his soul rest in peace.”

Nojozi will be buried in Alice. Details of the funeral will be announced in due course. – SAnews.gov.za