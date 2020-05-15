Tributes pour in for late Dr Mini

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) has joined the many voices paying tribute to the late Chairperson of the Council of Medical Schemes (CMS), Dr Clarence Mini.

According to a statement issued by CMS on Tuesday, Dr Mini, aged 69, contracted the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and was hospitalised for more than a month.

OHSC spokesperson, Ricardo Mahlakanya said Mini was a good servant of the nation in the medical fraternity, steadfast, and always shared the utmost insight in the field with anyone he would strike a conversation with.

“He will forever be celebrated for having served the medical industry with great distinction and humility in many roles and various capacities over the years. Dr Mini’s contribution to the liberation struggle during the darkest hour in our country is loaded,” said Mahlakanya.

Mahlakanya said Dr Mini demonstrated a deep knowledge of the medical field.

Mahlakanya added that Mini’s passing comes at a time when the country and the world are fighting the pandemic that is ravaging everyday life.

“The OHSC wishes to convey sincere, heartfelt condolences to Dr Mini’s family, his friends, colleagues and the entire medical fraternity across the country and internationally, as well as all staff of the Council for Medical Schemes. May all who served with him always hold fond memories of his life and legacy,” Mahlakanya said.

"We will miss his expertise and visionary leadership."

Also expressing his condolences, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said Mini’s expertise would be missed.

According to Dr Dhlomo, the late Dr Mini has been instrumental in both the private and public healthcare sectors in the country.

“I do not remember a South African HIV conference where Dr Mini was not part of us. We have been together in many platforms, in the international community in important conferences of TB and HIV.

“His main desire was to see better healthcare in South Africa. He leaves an indelible mark behind which will live long as his legacy. We express our deepest condolences to his wife, children, family and friends,” Dhlomo said. – SAnews.gov.za