Transport Deputy Minister to visit site of deadly Limpopo crash

Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi and Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Namane Masemola are scheduled to visit the crash scene that claimed the lives of 24 people in Limpopo.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when a minibus taxi and a bus collided on the R81 near Maphalle village in Limpopo’s Mopani district.

In a tweet on Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson, Ayanda Allie Paine, said the Deputy Minister and the MEC would visit the crash scene that claimed 24 young lives in the afternoon.

This comes as the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in a tweet confirmed that it is investigating the crash alongside two other crashes.

“The RTMC and the police will be investigating allegations that the minibus taxi was overloaded with 10 people when the collision happened. This resulted in 24 fatalities from the minibus and three injuries from the bus,” said the RTMC.

Mbalula on Sunday expressed concern at the number of fatal crashes since the start of the long-weekend.

Six people were burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles in which they were traveling collided head-on and burst into flames near Dingamazi village in Limpopo on Sunday morning.

In the same province on Saturday, two people were killed and around 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte.

On Friday, a crash claimed the lives of six people in Mpumalanga. Three children between the ages of two and 13 were among the casualties of the collision on the R544 near Verena. – SAnews.gov.za