Transnet, unions to meet at CCMA

Transnet and organised labour are expected to meet at the Transnet Bargaining Council (TBC) today in an effort to resolve the current wage negotiation impasse between the two.

The two parties have been engaged in negotiations since May this year which have culminated in trade unions at the state rail and ports company taking to the streets in protest.

In a statement, Transnet said the mediated meeting at the TBC will be held under the auspices Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“Transnet continues to engage with organised labour to find an amicable solution to the ongoing industrial action which has a profoundly negative impact not only on employees and the company but on the economy as well.

“We are hopeful that the meeting will bring parties closer together in reaching an agreement which balances the needs of the workers while protecting Transnet’s continued sustainability,” Transnet said.

Labour unions at Transnet have tabled requests for increases between 12% and 13.5% while Transnet has offered the workers:

A 3% increase to guaranteed pay, with effect from 1 April 2022. The back-pay for the April to September 2022 period will be made in three equal amounts beginning January, February, and March 2023.

From the end of October 2022, the new salary reflecting the 3% increase will be paid.

A once-off ex gratia payment to each employee, which amounts to R7 600 before tax, to be paid at the end of the financial year.

“Salary costs make up 66% of total operating costs, which is not sustainable. Our broad objective remains to drive investment and growth which ultimately is the only way to sustainably reduce household financial insecurity as it would increase opportunities for more South Africans to find work in a vibrant and growing economy.

“We urge workers and union leaders to seriously consider the offer currently on the table,” Transnet said. – SAnews.gov.za