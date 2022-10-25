Transnet rail operations nearly back to full tilt

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Transnet Freight Rail CEO, Sizakele Mzimela, says most rail corridors used by the company are now back to normal operations.

This after industrial action brought operations to a near halt, with unions and Transnet in deadlocked wage negotiations for at least 12 days.
 

“Most corridors have now returned to normal operations and the volume of performance on Sunday was over 100% for corridors such as the North corridor and the ore corridor. We are beginning to see pick up as well from the other corridors,” she said.

Mzimela explained that operations were ramped up soon after a wage agreement was found, with safety and the “unblocking” of some 257 trains from the network the priorities.

“When the strike started… there were certain trains that were left on the line en route to their destination. We needed to clear those trains before we could go back to normal operations because they were effectively blocking the line. [Some] 234 of those have been cleared but unfortunately, 23 trains remain staged and this is a result of the cable that was stolen, in particular in the container corridor.

“Second to that, we had to start to move some of the trains that were carrying maintenance material because a large part of what we also needed to deal with was the repair of various parts of our network, where a significant amount of our cable was stolen,” she said.

Mzimela emphasised that cable theft increased dramatically during the strike and this continues to “seriously hamper” the movement of trains.

“The one area of concern is the container corridor where we experienced an abnormally high level of theft incidents during this period and they’ve been continuously repeating.

“So we are able to move trains up to a particular level and it’s a stop-go operation at this stage because once we have cleared the cables… further up, we will find another incident of theft of cable,” she said.

Transnet said since the beginning of the strike, security has been beefed up on the container corridor with additional personnel deployed, drone capacity deployed and additional task teams assigned with engagements with police leading to arrests. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

32894 Views
10 Oct 2022

SASSA advises beneficiaries to keep verifying contact details to avoid scammers

3440 Views
19 Oct 2022

Eskom welcomes cable theft ruling

2827 Views
17 May 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

250645 Views
21 Sep 2021

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

77054 Views
19 Jul 2022

SA should invest in innovative technology to defend borders

1260 Views
24 Oct 2022

SAnews on Twitter