Transnet goes to court over locomotive parts

Transnet has launched an application in the High Court to compel locomotive company, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), to supply parts and components for trains it supplied to the State-owned rail and ports company some years ago.

In a statement, Transnet said the locomotives were acquired from CRRC in 2012 and 2014.

“The application provides for an urgent hearing to secure the immediate release of the spares to Transnet for use in the locomotives, and for the amount due by Transnet to CRRC for such spares, if anything, to be determined in due course,” the statement read.

The State-owned company said that if granted, the parts will allow it to bring back hundreds of trains.

“Access to the spare parts and components will allow Transnet to bring back to service 53 Class 20E and 67 Class 21E long-standing locomotives, which have been long-standing as a result of the inability to access the required spares and components. In addition, it will contribute to timely maintenance of these two fleet classes,” Transnet said.

The locomotive company is also locked in litigation with Transnet over the controversial R25 billion locomotive supply contracts awarded to CRRC in 2012 and 2014.

Transnet is seeking to have the contracts set aside in the Special Tribunal over suspicion that CRRC was awarded the contracts after allegedly paying kickbacks in the form of Business Development Services Agreements to companies linked to allegations of state capture. – SAnews.gov.za