Transnet donates personal protective equipment

Transnet has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth R5.2 million as part of the national effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

The donation from South Africa’s largest freight company comes after government’s call for businesses and individuals to contribute to the fight against the virus.

The handover of the PPE took place at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) on Saturday. Most of the donated equipment will be used at this hospital.

The hospital, which offers healthcare services to people in Soweto and surrounding areas, will receive 18 500 PPE kits, including 5 000 litres of hand sanitiser, 2 000 protective coveralls, 2 000 facemasks, 5 000 litres of germicidal hand soap and 1 000 disposable sleeve protectors, latex gloves, infrared and digital thermometers.

CBAH has 2 888 approved beds and 2 680 useable beds. The approved staff at the establishment is 7 106 and the current count of warm bodies is 6 197.

The hospital services an average of 100 000 inpatients and 824 000 outpatient cases annually.

Personal protective equipment will also be shared with other healthcare facilities in the Gauteng province.

The Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, welcomed the donation.

“We are grateful for the generous donation by Transnet. This kind of assistance comes at a time when the country is joining hands together to make sure that our people are protected against COVID-19, particularly our healthcare workers.

“We have always maintained that the health system in Gauteng must be patient-centred, clinician-led and stakeholder driven,” said Masuku.

The PPE donation was procured through five small medium and micro-sized businesses.

Saturday’s PPE donation follows those already made by individuals and organisations such as the Bank of China. – SAnews.gov.za