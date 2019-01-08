Train crash leaves three dead, scores injured

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Three people have been killed and approximately 200 others injured this morning following a collision between two passenger trains in Mountain View, Pretoria.

The three deceased were found with numerous severe injuries and were later declared dead on the scene.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find that several carriages were leaning over and off the track.

“Numerous passengers were found either in the trains or found walking around the scene.

“Paramedics immediately set up a triage area to assess the patients,” said ER24 in statement.

Approximately 200 other people with injuries were found on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to critical.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, one of the critical patients was airlifted by a private medical helicopter, while the remaining patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment,” said ER24. 

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi expressed his heartfelt condolences to families of the three commuters who suffered fatal injuries. 

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a speedy recovery. 

“We are deeply shocked by this tragic accident so early in the new year,” said MEC. 

Vadi called on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) and the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) to urgently investigate the cause of the crash and institute urgent measures to improve commuter safety on trains. – SAnews.gov.za

