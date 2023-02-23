Traditional leadership urged to stand firm against abuse of culture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the institution of traditional leadership to stand firm against the abuse of culture.

In his opening address at the Sixth National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chambers in the Old Assembly, President Ramaphosa singled out the importance of culture in society, saying the NHTKL is regarded as the custodian of the country’s culture.

The President told the traditional and Khoi-San leaders that he hopes the House will continue to advance the empowerment of women and the achievement of gender equality within this institution.



“Culture does not discriminate, whether you are a person with a disability or not, whether you are a person with albinism or not. Culture does not kill, whether you choose to undergo customary initiation or not.



“Culture does not humiliate, whether you are part of the LGBTQI+ community or not. Culture does not promote unlawfulness. It certainly does not promote the abduction of young girls in the name of ukuthwala. Culture does not violate human rights, just because you are a woman in a traditional community. The institution of traditional leadership must stand firm against the abuse of culture,” he said.



At the same time, the President petitioned the institution of traditional leadership to promote and safeguard the cultural practices and traditions that have held people together over many centuries.



“As we look to our future, let us remain firmly tethered to all that is noble and worthy in our past. Let us draw on our rich history and enduring heritage as we focus on what must be done: building a better future for South Africa and for all its people,” the President said.

Addressing social ills

The President told the House that it takes office at a time when the country is facing many challenges.

He said the challenges include poverty, unemployment, inequality, the rising cost of living, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating floods, and the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.



“While these challenges may at times appear insurmountable and overwhelming, we must take to heart the Guinean proverb which says: ‘No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow'.



“We see this House as an important platform to address these challenges, now and into the future. We pledge to work with you and support you in leading national recovery and reconstruction, and to build a South Africa that leaves no-one behind,” the President said.



Over the years, President Ramaphosa said he has greatly appreciated and benefited from the wise counsel of the House.

He pleaded with traditional leaders to play their part in fighting the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, which shows no signs of abating.



“As leaders, as people of standing in our communities, we have to play our part. We should make it impossible for perpetrators to live, work and socialise amongst us. We must shape the way boys and girls relate with each other. Let us nurture young men and women who see each other as equals and as partners in development and growth.



“Those of us who are men ought to be found at the forefront of this fight, as we confront toxic masculinity and patriarchal practices that seek to oppress and supress women,” he said.



The President took the opportunity to recognise the valuable contributions of progressive men and women. These include the National Men’s Parliament programme, of which the House is a partner, alongside Parliament and the SANAC Men’s Sector.

He further called for the support of programmes of this nature to drive collective action against patriarchy and all that is represents.

Death of initiates

President Ramaphosa told the House that the deaths of initiates is another issue that is slowly reaching epidemic proportions.



The Customary Initiation Act came into effect in 2021, as part of efforts to address this issue. The Act aims to protect lives, set norms and standards, and ensure that initiation takes place in a controlled and safe environment.



President Ramaphosa noted the 2022 summer initiation season has just concluded in some of the provinces that practice summer initiation.



“Based on preliminary information, the challenges of illegal initiation schools and initiation casualties are still a big problem. Nonetheless, there are thousands of initiates who underwent this customary rite of passage successfully and safely.



“Indeed, it is possible to have safe initiation practices. We congratulate the parents, initiation school principals, guardians and provinces that made this possible,” President Ramaphosa said.

He further congratulated provinces that took decisive action to close illegal initiation schools.

“It is through such action and partnerships with parents and communities that we will achieve safe initiation practices and the realisation of the rallying call of 'Mabaye bephila, babuye bephila' (let them come back home alive).



“AmaKhosi should continue to ensure the effective implementation of the Act. Those found to be on the wrong side of the law should be prosecuted and we should not be lenient on this. The lives of our sons and brothers depend on this,” he said.

Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act

The President said government has made good progress in creating a sound legal basis for the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership to function.

He told the House that the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act has now been signed into law.

To give effect to this provision, government has appointed a Commission on Khoi-San Matters, and the Commission is currently receiving applications for recognition.



On 2 February 2022, the President took a decision to establish an Inter-Ministerial Task Team, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, to resolve all matters raised by traditional and Khoi-San leaders.



“It is pleasing to note that the Inter-Ministerial Task Team is gaining momentum, particularly on issues relating to communal land policy, and that there has been collaboration with Communal Property Associations.



“The workstreams have been attending to matters around heritage promotion, and the Spatial Planning, Land Utilisation and Management Act, known as SPLUMA. Proposals on the provision of administration grants to Traditional Councils and the recognition of headmen and headwomen are also under serious consideration.



“I wish to thank Deputy President David Mabuza for leading this process,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za