Title deeds change lives for Atamelang residents

An elderly Dinah Modisane could hardly contain her excitement and shed tears of joy after receiving her long-awaited title deed for her home in Atamelang Township.

The 79-year-old is among the many residents of the North West Township who recently received their title deeds.

“My heart is full of joy knowing that I have secured a home for my children. I thank the Department of Human Settlements and North West Housing Corporation for keeping its promise,” said an elated Modisane.

The title deeds were issued by the North West Department of Human Settlements, together with the North West Housing Corporation (NWHC).

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Mothibedi Kegakilwe, accompanied by Tswaing Mayor Dimakatso Malwane, recently handed out the over 145 title deeds to residents.

Kegakilwe said the provincial government is committed to improving the lives of citizens.

“This clearly shows that we are not paying lip service in our aim to improve the lives of our people. Our strategy is transparent, and we are effectively executing it. It is through processes such as these that the dignity of our people is restored,” said the MEC.

He added that government remains committed to accelerating the delivery of homes.

NWHC Board Deputy Chairperson, Okgabile Dibetso-Bodibe, said the handover of the title deeds is being fast-tracked to decrease the existing title deeds backlog in the province.

“We are doing this as part of the broader effort to put our people at the centre of service delivery," said Dibetso-Bodibe.

Nationally, government has provided over four million houses and housing opportunities. This consists of more than 1 167 138 serviced sites and more than 3 291 891 housing units.

In addition, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also called on the three spheres of government to prioritise and fast track the issuing of title deeds to beneficiaries of government subsidised houses. – SAnews.gov.za