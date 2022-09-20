Thusong Service Week to promote service delivery

Government, together with communities and social partners countrywide, will lead the Annual Thusong Service Centre Week under the theme, 'Batho Pele Revitalisation - Walking the Talk'.

The week takes place from 19 - 23 September 2022.

The Thusong Service Centre Week forms part of Public Service Month. Its aim is to promote the value Thusong Service Centres continue to offer communities allowing them to access services and information about opportunities.

A significant focus will be on the integrated mobile outreach programme and its effectiveness in responding to the needs of the citizens, particularly those who live in the most remote corners of the country.

The activities of the Thusong Service Week will profile the work of public servants, particularly frontline officials based at Thusong Service Centres and their contribution to the envisioned efficient public service, which is putting people first.

South Africans are encouraged to visit their nearest Thusong Service Centers to explore the array of services offered at their local centres.

Thusong Service Centres are one-stop service points, which bring government information and services closer to people.

This year marks 23 years since the Thusong Service Centres were introduced to improve livelihoods through information and opportunities.

The programme has had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of citizens, as it made government more accessible and visible. Basic services required by citizens have been rendered under one roof, resulting in improved, consistent and efficient service delivery.

Critically, these centres bring government closer to communities, rather than expecting communities to travel long distances at great cost to access services.

Economic opportunities aimed at assisting individuals to become active players in the economic life of South Africa have been made available through the centres especially around food gardens housed in many of the Thusong Service Centres.

Thusong Service Centres have made it easier for citizens to access ID documents, birth and marriage certificates, computer training, health services and UIF applications.

Various awareness raising activities are lined up from Monday, 19 September 2022 to mark the beginning of the campaign. The closing event of the week will take place on Friday at Nophoyi Thusong Service Centre in Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Eastern Cape.

“We call on public servants to continue to ensure that their professional ethics are beyond reproach. The Public Service is committed to the economic and effective use of resources, and to provide services in an impartial, fair and equitable way.

“We remain committed to ensuring that public servants serve citizens promptly and courteously, while assisting them to make informed choices when accessing services. We are building a public service that is instilled with the culture of innovation, volunteerism and service.

“We are working to ensure that we provide services in an impartial, fair and equitable way, without bias,” said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director General, Phumla Williams.

All citizens are invited to visit www.thusong.gov.za to locate the centre closest to them.

All activities that will take place during the week can be accessed on www.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za