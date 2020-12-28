Three traffic officers held for corruption

Monday, December 28, 2020

Three traffic officers were arrested for alleged corruption and bribery during a joint operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks in Mpumalanga.

The officers, who are employed by Emalahleni Municipality, were arrested on Monday morning when they reported for work in Witbank.

“It is alleged that the officers - aged 59, 53 and 38 - accepted bribes from motorists instead of charging them for traffic violations. They are expected to appear in court later today,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The RTMC said enforcement will be intensified ahead of and during the News Year’s Day long weekend.

“Officers are preparing themselves for increased traffic volumes expected at the end of the festive season holidays,” the RTMC said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

24391 Views
28 Dec 2020

What to expect in lockdown level 3

21462 Views
28 May 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

49511 Views
01 Oct 2020

Level 3 remains with tighter regulations

6238 Views
12 Jul 2020

SA hospitals under pressure

711 Views
28 Dec 2020

Tighter level 1 restrictions this festive season

14652 Views
14 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook