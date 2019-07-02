Three suspects killed in Bushbuckridge CIT shootout

A police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot and killed during a shootout between police and armed robbers in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

Two other suspects were wounded during the shootout.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said during an intelligence driven operation, officers from various units of the SAPS responded to a cash-in-transit heist in progress at a Post Office in the town.

“As the group of armed robbers were busy off-loading money from the CIT van outside the Post Office where they had held the security officers at gunpoint, the multidisciplinary SAPS team intercepted them leading to a high speed car chase. This led to a shootout between the suspects and the police,” said Naidoo.

Three suspects were subsequently fatally shot while another two sustained shot wounds. The injured were transported to a nearby health facility under police guard.

“An unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Hilux and a silver Mercedes Benz after they forcefully stopped passers-by and hijacked them. The Toyota Hilux was later recovered abandoned near Hazyview,” he said.

In the process, police managed to recover some of the stolen money, two pistols and three vehicles which included the hijacked Toyota Hilux, a Ford Ranger and Toyota Fortuna that were used by the suspects and were later found to be both fitted with false registration number plates.

“It is unfortunate that during the shootout a member of the SAPS sustained a gunshot wound. The member has been taken to the nearest medical facility where he is receiving medical treatment,” said Naidoo.

“Police have also notified the health department to be on the lookout for a suspect or suspects with a gunshot wound who could seek medical help as the hijacked Toyota Hilux was found with blood stains.”

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has wished the member in hospital a speedy recovery and thanked the teams for their bravery and swift action.

He has instructed the mobilisation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan to apprehend the remaining suspects

General Sitole called on communities to assist the work and investigation of the police into this matter.

"Members of the public are further forewarned that harbouring criminals is a criminal offense hence if found hiding or assisting these suspects in any way, they too would be guilty of a crime” said General Sitole

Members of the public can call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 to report any information to authorities. The public is reminded that information and their identity will be treated with the strictest confidence. Callers may also remain anonymous. – SAnews.gov.za