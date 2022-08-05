Three nabbed for cocaine consignment worth millions

The Hawks, together with Crime Intelligence and Western Cape Traffic, on Thursday arrested three men for the possession of a cocaine consignment worth an estimated value of over R 400 million.

“It is reported that on Thursday, 4 August 2022, the team followed up on information about a truck, suspected to be transporting drugs. An operation was organised on the N1 freeway and the truck was spotted at Winelands Engen garage travelling towards Cape Town,“ said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

The vehicle was intercepted and a search was conducted wherein a large quantity of drugs was found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck.

The three men, aged 39, 42 and 47, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on 8 August. – SAnews.gov.za