Three arrested for possession of ARV medicine valued at R85 000

Police in the Free State on Wednesday arrested three suspects for the possession of boxes containing antiretroviral medicines used to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (ARV).

The medicine is valued at R85 000.

Members of the Mangaung Metro Tactical Response Team made the arrest in the Bayswater Police Station area.

Free State SAPS spokesperson, Lt Col Thabo Covane, said the team received information about men who had boxes of ARVs in their possession at the mall in Kenneth Kaunda Road, Helicon Heights, in Bloemfontein.

“Information was received from Crime Intelligence members and the members pounced on the suspects at about 09:15. A silver bakkie with three men was searched in the mall parking area and boxes full of antiretroviral medications were found.

“The boxes were opened and different types of antiretrovirals were confiscated. The value of the medicines recovered is estimated at R85 000.00. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and it appears that the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof,” he said.

The suspects are aged 28, 43 and 52.

Covane said a case of presumably stolen property was opened at Bayswater Police Station.

The suspects will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate Court soon. – SAnews.gov.za