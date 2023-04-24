Three arrested for gang rape in Phagameng

Limpopo Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, has commended the swift arrest of three suspects in connection with a gang rape in Phagameng.

The three suspects, aged between 27 and 36, will appear before the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

They were arrested by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Modimolle.

“According to the information received, it is alleged that a 35-year-old woman was with her boyfriend coming from the local tavern when they met five men, one known to the couple. The man then invited the couple to his house for further entertainment.

“Upon arrival, the suspects threatened the boyfriend while others dragged the woman to the bedroom and took turns in raping her,” said the police in a statement.

The boyfriend managed to escape and alerted the police about the incident and they rushed to the scene.

When they arrived they found that the suspects had already fled the scene and, according to the police, the victim explained that all five suspects took turns in raping her.

Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident with the assistance of the community.

"Police must ensure that no stone is left unturned in tracking down all the perpetrators of this horrendous crime and bring them to book," said Major General Scheepers

Meanwhile, police have appealed to anyone with information about the remaining suspects to urgently contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Ciska Kruger on 082 967 7756 or Crime stop number 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS App. – SAnews.gov.za