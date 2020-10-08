Thousands of weapons destroyed in PE

Thursday, October 8, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

Thousands of dangerous weapons have been destroyed at a smelter in the Nelson Mandela Bay District.  

Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, joined the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, to witness the destruction of the weapons today. 

The destruction took place today at Agni Steel, located at the Coega Industrial Development Zone.    

“Our resolve to reduce the levels of serious crime generators and proliferation of dangerous weapons resulted in a resounding success when 14 254 dangerous weapons, including knives, spears and axes, together with 354 toy pistols and homemade firearms, as well as 204 air rifles and pistols were seized from within all the clusters.

“These dangerous weapons were seized by police officials at roadblocks, special operations, routine stop and searches, liquor outlets and intensive searches in hotspot areas across the Eastern Cape from 1 October 2019 to 31 January 2020.

“From the numbers confiscated, it is clear that the proliferation of dangerous weapons was dealt a significant blow. The destruction of these weapons will definitely ensure that they will never again be in circulation,” the South African Police Service said. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

UIF COVID-19 TERS payments resume today

49964 Views
21 Sep 2020

Lockdown travel: Government releases updated list of high-risk countries

38933 Views
30 Sep 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

100311 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA launches online grant application portal

42824 Views
14 Sep 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

10039 Views
30 Sep 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

16674 Views
01 Oct 2020

SA News on Facebook