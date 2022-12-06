Theft, vandalism leaves 30 000 without electricity

More than 30 000 customers in Ekurhuleni have been left without power following theft and vandalism of electrical equipment at Eskom’s Barcelona substation this morning.

The power utility said it will only be able to determine when electricity supply will be restored after it has completed an assessment on the extent of damage and scope of work needed.

“Eskom strongly condemns the continuous theft and vandalism of its equipment across Gauteng. These criminal acts do not only affect the power utility, but they inconvenience law abiding, paying customers and community service points such as healthcare and education facilities, businesses and the economy at large,” the electricity supplier said.

Eskom has called on community members to report any criminal activity related to Eskom infrastructure.

“There has been an increase in incidents of theft and vandalism resulting in a loss of revenue and increased replacement costs for Eskom.

“The power utility appeals to the public to partner with it in reducing electricity related criminal activities by reporting illegal connections, theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure to the Eskom crime line number on 0800 112 722,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za