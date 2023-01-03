Temporary closure of section of Fish Hoek Beach

As a precautionary measure, visitors are advised that the main bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach between the lifeguard station and Jager Walk is temporarily closed to the public from Monday, 2 January 2023, until further notice.

The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow caused by a blocked sewer pipe that has now been cleared.

“Items such as plastics and materials were removed from the sewer pipe. The public is reminded to not dump illegally, and rather dispose of their waste using available solid waste services or take recyclables to the City's drop-off facilities,” the City said in a statement.

Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident including to clear the blockage. A jet truck has also been dispatched to help reduce the impact of the overflow.

As a precaution, the above-mentioned section of Fish Hoek Beach has been closed until further notice.

City Health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in this section until further notice.

“This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.

“Health Warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.

“We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time,” the City said.

The City regrets any inconvenience caused to beachgoers during this time. – SAnews.gov.za