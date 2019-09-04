Team SA to garner support for investment at WEFA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the Team South Africa delegation to the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) which kicks off from 4 to 6 September, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Held under the theme: ‘Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, the Forum will be attended by Heads of State and Government from the continent and the world, as well as global leaders from business and civil society.

Delegates will engage and share best practices on various ways to grow their economies.

The President will kick start his programme this morning on the margins of WEF Africa by addressing an interactive breakfast session hosted by Brand South Africa.

The breakfast will take place at the 15 on Orange Hotel under the theme: ‘Enhancing the ease of doing business in South Africa’.

This forms part of South Africa’s effort to secure domestic and international investment of $100 billion in five years.

“This engagement will allow potential investors to engage with the South African government and business representatives on progress towards adopting and implementing policies that will enhance the ease of doing business in South Africa,” said the Presidency in a statement.

On Wednesday evening, President Ramaphosa will attend and address the WEF Africa Country Dinner South Africa to be held at the Westin Hotel.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa will participate in sessions known as the Informal Gathering of World Leaders, where discussions will focus on ‘Charting Africa’s path in a Multiconceptual World’ and ‘Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

South Africa will also host the Forum’s Mokete Cultural Soiree themed: ‘Africa, Ikhaya lam’, which will be attended by Heads of State and Government as well as senior business leaders.

“WEF Africa is a platform for South Africa to profile the ways in which the country has embraced the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and has begun to prepare for challenges arising from the interplay between technology and people.

“South Africa will also learn from countries that have excelled in using technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution to advance their economies,” said the Presidency.

A wide range of issues will be discussed at the meeting, including the future of state-owned enterprises; infrastructure; promoting female leadership; investing in mental health and achieving universal health coverage; Africa's climate change challenges; fighting financial crime; trade; education, energy; building Africa’s digital economy and contributing to inclusive growth, and reskilling workers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Team SA is expected to use the participation at WEFA 2019 to continue to position the country as an investment destination.

Investment opportunities in diverse sectors of South Africa’s economy will be highlighted with SA presented as a destination of choice with a large presence of successful domestic and multinational investors who benefit from the country’s location, infrastructure and logistics.

“The President and his delegation will further highlight that South Africa has prudent macro-economic policies; is restructuring its state owned enterprises to position them to grow the economy; is striving to improve its competitiveness through a commitment to create an enabling environment for trade and investment; remains committed to innovations and technologies that will advance the country and the continent into the 4th Industrial Revolution, and is also strongly committed to the African development agenda,” said the Presidency.

The President will be joined by Deputy President David Mabuza, the Ministers of Finance; Health; Trade and Industry; Small Business Development; International Relations and Cooperation; Human Settlements; Higher Education and Training; Communications and Digital Technologies; Transport; Public Works and Infrastructure; Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and Public Enterprises. – SAnews.gov.za