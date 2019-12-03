Taxi violence condemned

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the latest wave of taxi violence that left five people dead and nine others - including a policeman - wounded.

On Monday morning, the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot and killed. Three passengers were also wounded during the incident near the Plaza Taxi Rank in Olievenhoutbosh.

A vehicle allegedly stopped alongside a stationary taxi at the corner of Ruimte and Appiesdoring Streets, Heuweloord.

The vehicle’s occupants opened fire, killing three men inside the taxi.

“A police member was also critically wounded when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, at around the same time as the incident on Ruimte Street. Six other victims sustained injuries in this incident, while one person was declared dead on the scene,” the Ministry of Transport said.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“We commend the South African Police Service for their swift response and support their efforts to arrest these thugs who seek to terrorize taxi commuters and stakeholders.

“We also acknowledge the well-coordinated intervention of the Gauteng Provincial Government and echo their sentiments that violence must never be tolerated. We call for a cessation of hostilities and an amicable resolution of all taxi related disputes,” Mbalula said.

Witnesses or anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects, are urged to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or give a tip-off anonymously on the My SAPS app. – SAnews.gov.za