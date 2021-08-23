Taxi owner shot dead over the weekend

A manhunt is underway to find the killers of a 62-year-old taxi owner who was shot and killed at the weekend, said Mpumalanga police.

The taxi owner was brutally killed during a business robbery at Vosman near Witbank around 5:30pm on Saturday.

“The said business robbery incident reportedly occurred in the presence of other shoppers. It is said that a group of armed suspects stormed into the supermarket at a Mall in Vosmanof,” said the South African Police Service (SAPS) of the incident where the shoppers were held at gunpoint.

Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired and it was later discovered that the taxi owner was shot and he was certified dead at the scene.

Police have opened a case of business robbery together with an additional charge of murder.

”The investigation is underway and currently nothing seems to have been taken during this robbery.”

Anyone who can assist in the investigation may contact the Branch Commander, Colonel One Thobejane at 082 372 2195 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS APP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. -SAnews.gov.za