Tau hosts ministerial post–budget vote media engagement

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, will this morning host a ministerial post–budget vote media and stakeholder roundtable in Cape Town.

“The engagement will provide an opportunity to reflect on key budget priorities, outline programme commitments for the year ahead, and engage directly with media representatives, industry stakeholders, and partners in an informal setting,” the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.

The engagement will be preceded by the 2026 Budget Vote speech, which will outline the department’s key achievements during the previous financial year in the execution of its responsibilities, as well as the budget allocations to support the roll-out of the Annual Performance Plan. – SAnews.gov.za