Task team to fast-track Marianhill police station construction

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has recommended the establishment of a multi-agency task team that will fast-track the construction of a new police station in Mariannhill, near Pinetown.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma, made the announcement during his oversight visit to the Marriannhill Police Station on Sunday.

Duma, who is also a leader of government business, led the provincial government delegation during the Premier’s Crime-Fighting Imbizo, held at KwaNdengezi sport field.

Duma said the move to build the new police station follows Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s announcement on drastic interventions to take the war to criminals and build safer communities, made during the State of the Province Address in February.

Mariannhill has made headlines due to acts of extreme violence and wanton shootings of people by brazen criminals.

These include five people who were gunned down in a vehicle repair workshop in February and 14 people killed in separate incidents, which left the community living in fear.

The construction of the new police station is the provincial government’s commitment to increase law enforcement in KwaNdengezi and surrounding areas, which are serviced by Mariannhill and KwaNdengezi police stations.

Duma said the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Development, together with eThekwini Municipality, have identified land to build a new police station in Mariannhill.

Once formed, the task team which will include three spheres of government, will meet regularly to clear all bottlenecks that may delay the construction of the new police station.

The MEC said the police station will be a modern facility with advanced technology, which will respond to the provincial government’s resolve to confront crime head on and close all spaces for criminals.

“The new police station will go a long way in fighting rampant crime in Mariannhill, Mariannridge, Dassenhoek, KwaNdengezi and surrounding areas. As government, we cannot rest on our laurels while our communities are held at ransom by criminals who kill with impunity.

“The new police station will allow for quicker response times to emergency situations, provide a more visible policing and offer specialised services to the community.”

Duma condemned the multiple killings of people, including the proliferation of drug dens and drug abuse by young people in these areas, and urged the communities to work with government and police to root out crime in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police officers who are suspected of colluding with criminals in the commission of crime in the area were also condemned. Meanwhile law enforcement officers were urged to operate in a fair and just manner, while serving the community.

However, Duma warned that building a new police station alone may not be enough to address the root causes of crime in the community.

“Addressing poverty, inequality, and social ills also plays a critical role in reducing crime rate,” he said.

The MEC also visited KwaNdengezi Police station to monitor crime and gender-based violence (GBV) cases, as well as challenges faced by the police stations.

During his visit to the two police stations, Duma unveiled two park homes that will serve as victim-friendly rooms where GBV victims will receive psycho-social support. – SAnews.gov.za