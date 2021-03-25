Taking advantage of digital economy opportunities

Cabinet has approved the gazetting of the Draft National Data and Cloud Policy for public comment.

“The policy seeks to align existing policies and legislation to ensure that the country takes full advantage of developments in the digital economy,” acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Addressing members of the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Minister said data and cloud services are key enablers for the digital economy.

“The policy also seeks to ensure the country fully participates in the new data era. Once adopted, the policy will also strengthen the capacity of the State to deliver services to its citizens.

Climate change

Cabinet has also approved the updated draft Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) towards the global response to climate change for public consultation.

The Paris Agreement on climate change requires South Africa to submit periodic NDCs, which outline a target to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

“Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in December 2015, South Africa has made significant progress in moving towards the development and implementation of its NDCs.

“The updated draft NDC takes into account South Africa’s national circumstances, legal requirements of the Paris Agreement, equity and latest science,” the Minister said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Implementation Plan

Cabinet has also approved the Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Implementation Plan (STI Decadal Plan) 2021-2031 for science and innovation implementation.

The plan follows the White Paper on Science and Innovation that was approved by Cabinet in 2019.

“The policy responds to the rapid technological advancement and harnesses STI for the socio-economic development of the country.

“This Decadal Plan will serve as government master plan, which will incorporate other departments such as Departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Mineral Resources and Energy; Health, and Trade, Industry and Competition,” Ntshavheni said.

The implementation will be in collaboration with all the relevant departments.

Netball World Cup

In addition, Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC), as South Africa will host the event.

The IMC will drive the preparatory work towards the event.

The 2023 NWC will be held over 10 days – showcasing a total of 60 matches, consisting of 16 competing nations. – SAnews.gov.za