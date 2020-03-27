Take care of thy neighbour, urges Social Development

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu on Friday called on the public to be sensitive to the needs of the vulnerable and people with disabilities.

“We want to remind the public that persons with disabilities are among those who are particularly vulnerable to the negative impact of COVID-19, especially during this period of national disaster and the lockdown. We must not leave persons with disabilities behind,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

The Deputy Minister’s comments come as South Afrca entered day-one of a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

To ensure that persons with disabilities and their families continue to receive services during the lockdown, the Deputy Minister said residential facilities, including centre and community-based respite facilities, will remain operational during the lockdown.

This as these services form part of the essential services.

“All the workforce and organisations operating these centres have been declared essential services and must be allocated permits to continue providing services. The outbreak of COVID-19 threatens the safety and wellbeing of persons with disabilities as some of them depend on support from others to maintain their independence.”

“As a department, we are putting measures in place to ensure the protection and continuity of support to persons with disabilities amid the 21-days lockdown and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

It is important that persons with disabilities and the organisations that represent them be considered not only as beneficiaries, but should also be included as partners in the national response COVID-19 pandemic, the Deputy Minister added.

She also called on organisations that provide family support and services, to people with disabilities, to take all necessary measures to protect their personnel and those they serve at this critical time.

Visits, new admissions suspended

As part of the precautionary measures taken to fight the virus, the department has also suspended all visits and new admissions to residential and respite care facilities for persons with disabilities.

This is with the exception of persons with disabilities in distress.

The Deputy Minister further stressed that it is important that information on COVID-19 is available in sign language and accessible means, modes and formats, including accessible digital technology to cater for the information needs of persons with disabilities.

GBV Command Centre

Meanwhile, to ensure that persons with disabilities receive accessible information during this critical time, the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre (0800 428 428) has a Skype Line (add “Helpme GBV” to your Skype contacts) and “Please Call Me” facility on *120*7867#.

An SMS based line is also available on 31531. – SAnews.gov.za