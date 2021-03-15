Suspects nabbed for young Limpopo couple's murder

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a young couple on 06 October 2020 at Ga-Rapitsi village in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo.

The couple, Lucia Malapane, 18, and Nius Malatjie, 21, were found dead at their house at Ga-Rapitsi village, Itireleng Section by their neighbour, who was said to be the employer of one of the deceased.

The businessman, 47, had apparently gone to the house to find out why his employee did not report for work that morning when he made the gruesome discovery.

On arrival, police found the deceased with gruesome injuries and the couple’s 12-month-old baby sitting next to the bodies.

The intense police investigations into the killings continued until the three suspects were arrested at the weekend. The suspects were found in possession of some items belonging to the deceased.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 47, are expected to appear before Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Monday and are facing charges of house breaking with intent to commit two counts of murder, rape and robbery.

The motive for the brutal murders will be determined by the on-going police investigations.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has welcomed the arrest of three suspects during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Provincial Investigating Team and other units.

The murders sparked widespread violent protests by community members in the area, after they at first accused the said businessman of being responsible for the brutal murder of the young couple.

The angry mob from this village went on the rampage, torching the businessman’s shop and one motor vehicle. The mob proceeded to his house, burnt it and in the process, killed some livestock.

The suspects fled the scene and no arrests were made so far. - SAnews.gov.za