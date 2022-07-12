Suspects nabbed for R55 000 stokvel theft

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant, General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the prompt arrest of suspects responsible for the alleged robbery of R55 000 in stokvel money in Madibong, outside Jane Furse, on Friday.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) in Sekhukhune were performing normal patrol duties when they received a backup call from the police in Jane Furse about a robbery.

“They immediately went to the scene and upon arrival, they established that about 10 suspects, armed with pistols, allegedly robbed stokvel ladies an amount of cash estimated to be around R55 000. One of the suspects was allegedly caught by members of the community and was stoned to death.

“It was further revealed that the community members continued to chase another suspect, who then entered Jane Furse hospital and held security personnel hostage at gunpoint. Members of the Highway Patrol, together with Operational Respond Services (ORS), joined forces to rescue the security guard and the 26-year-old suspect was arrested on the spot,” Mojapelo said.

Other suspects fled the scene using a bakkie, which was later found abandoned at Mamone village. The hunt for the remaining suspects continues.

"The speedy reaction by the members, which led to the arrest of the suspect, is highly commendable. The remaining suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book. We, however, strongly warn community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands and must instead work with the police to fight crime," said Hadebe.

Mojapelo urged stokvel members to refrain from withdrawing and handling large amounts of cash for the purposes of dividing it amongst themselves but must, wherever possible, resort to bank transactions.

Cases of murder, armed robbery and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition were opened. The suspect is expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 July 2022, facing charges of armed robbery and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

Anyone with information, which can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in both incidents, should contact Detective Warrant Officer Enoch Mashilo on 082 319 9526 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. – SAnews.gov.za