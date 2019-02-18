Suspects arrested in Hillbrow guards' murder

Gauteng police management has welcomed the arrest of two suspects believed to be behind the murder of two security guards in Hillbrow last week.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the two suspects were arrested in Hillbrow and Berea on Saturday.

“It is alleged that on Monday, 11 February 2019 at the corner of Claim and Caroline Streets in Hillbrow, a group of about five suspects accosted two security guards who were inside a vehicle. The victims, aged 45 and 50, were fatally shot and one firearm taken from them. Police recovered the firearm with a magazine and rounds after arresting the first suspect,” Masondo said.

He said police had spent last week working tirelessly to ensure that the suspects were behind bars and the stolen firearm was recovered.

“Intelligence driven information led to the arrest of the suspects in Hillbrow and Berea on Saturday. Police are still searching for the three suspects that are still at large,” he said.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, police recovered more than 12 unlicensed firearms that are believed to be used by the criminals during the commission of serious and violent crimes. These firearms were recovered during the intelligence driven operations that included road blocks, tracing of wanted suspects as well as stop and search.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela gave clear orders to the police in Gauteng that they should recover illegal firearms that are in circulation in the province and members are complying with the order.

“More operations are imminent in Gauteng to ensure that more firearms are recovered and that the communities are and feel safe all the time,” he said.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Magistrate Courts in Gauteng today. – SAnews.gov.za