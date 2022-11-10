Suspected police killers arrested

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the arrest of six suspects possibly linked to the murder of two on-duty police officers this week.

In a statement, SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said acting on information received, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of various specialised units was established and worked tirelessly on these cases to apprehend the suspects.

“In the murder case involving the killing of Sergeant Tumelo Losaba at his home earlier this week, police arrested four suspects. Two of them have been charged with murder, while another two were charged with possession of stolen property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“At the time of his death, the 41-year-old member had 14 years’ service and was attached to the Mabopane Rapid Rail Policing Unit (RRPU),” Mathe said.

In relation to the second case, Mathe said during the early hours of Thursday morning, in an intelligence-driven operation, police pounced on two suspects, who are wanted in connection with the murder of Sergeant Vuyani Ngcobo.

“At the time of his death, the 48-year-old member had been serving for 20 years. Ngcobo was attached to the Sedibeng District’s Essential Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) and was following up on information of drug peddling at a premises in the De Deur area when he was shot and killed.

“The suspects evaded arrest at the time of the incident, but were within 48 hours traced and apprehended,” she said.

Two firearms were seized, one at each disruptive operation. Both firearms will be taken in for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of both crime scenes.

Masemola said the swift apprehension of these suspects must serve as a deterrent to those who continue to undermine the authority of the state.

“Well done to the teams involved, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Elias Mawela. This should serve as a deterrent and stern warning to those who continue to undermine the authority of the State by attacking and killing police officers, on and off duty. We are intensifying operations and heightening police visibility throughout the country to ensure we squeeze the space for these criminals,” said Masemola.

The four arrested in connection with the murder of Sergeant Losaba will appear before the Garankuwa Magistrates Court on Friday, 11 November 2022, while the two arrested for the murder of Sergeant Ngcobo will appear before the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday, 14 November 2022.

“On behalf of the management of SAPS, we pay tribute to these fallen heroes and remind their families that the SAPS flag doesn’t fly because the wind blows; it flies with the last breath of every police officer that died defending it,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za