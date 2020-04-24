Suspect arrested for food parcel fraud

Friday, April 24, 2020

The Hawks have arrested a 33-year-old suspect for fraudulently diverting food parcels meant for deserving households.

It is alleged that two victims from different households were defrauded after they were made to sign for food parcels they had not received, but were promised would be delivered at a later stage - which never happened.  

The Department of Social Development had provided the food parcels, worth an estimated R900 each.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged with fraud. He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate court on Tuesday, 28 April. 

The Hawks have appealed to members of the public to report to their nearest police stations any corruption that they witness or experience during this time. – SAnews.gov.za

