Support people affected by COVID-19 during Mandela Month

In the spirit of Madiba, Cabinet has encouraged South Africans to rise to the challenge and support those in their communities shattered by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can embrace Madiba’s values and honour his legacy through humanitarian acts and initiatives supporting those hard-pressed by the impact of the virus,” Cabinet said in a statement.

Every year on 18 July, South Africans, together with the global community, honour the former President and international icon, Dr Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, through the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day.

“In these trying times, we depend on our spirit of national solidarity and selflessness as epitomised by Madiba to see one another through,” Cabinet said.

During Mandela Month, South Africans embrace the chance to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s life for the whole of July.

This gives everyone the opportunity to heed the call to action for people to recognise their individual power to make an imprint and change the world around them.

A global movement for positive change begins with small actions. As each person acts, they fuel momentum toward positive change, raising awareness and expanding the reach of Mandela’s values of fighting injustice, helping people in need and practicing reconciliation. – SAnews.gov.za