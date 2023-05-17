Summit to help unlock growth opportunities for Saldanha IDZ

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Pinky Kekana, has committed to organising a summit that will deliberate on the blueprint aimed at mobilising investments, and promoting skills development and community involvement in the Saldanha Industrial Development Zone (IDZ).

The Deputy Minister on Tuesday led a team of monitors for an assessment of economic catalytic projects at the Freeport Saldanha IDZ in the Western Cape.

Kekana was joined by the Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Bernice Swarts.

While no date has been set for the summit, the Deputy Ministers said the aim of the summit is to rally all the relevant stakeholders to have a meaningful engagement on the blueprint in order to unlock opportunities for growth at the IDZ.

The Saldanha Industrial Developmental Zone (IDZ) is one of the nodal points that have been identified to stimulate economic growth and development.

The model that has been deployed at the Saldanha IDZ is consistent with the District Development Model (DDM), which promotes integration and collaboration between government and the private sector.

During the visit, the Chief Executive Officer of the Freeport Saldanha Industrial Development Zone, who is also the chairperson of the Industrial Development Zones in South Africa, Kaashifah Beukes, presented the blueprint of the planned development in the area, which will create business and employment opportunities for the Saldanha community and contribute to the economic recovery of the country.

The blueprint is anchored in the marine and energy sectors. The marine sector includes activities such as the marine service hub, boat building and repair, vessel decommissioning and offshore supply base.

The energy sector is anchored in bulk fuel storage, manufacturing hub, service hub and integrated logistics facility.

Beukes outlined some of the challenges that they face as they implement the blueprint, which includes structural SEZ legislative constraints and lack of coordination.

Kekana and Swarts stressed the need for community involvement in the IDZ activities, a better understanding of the value chain, and strengthening the beneficiation, localisation and transformation of the ocean economy. – SAnews.gov.za